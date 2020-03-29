Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Michael Albert, the man behind the hands

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Albert interprets Governor J.B. Pritzker’s press conference on the Coronavirus updates. (WGN-TV)

If you’ve watched Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 press conferences then you’ll know that Michael Albert has instantly become a recognizable face. Albert is the sign language interpreter you see to the right of Governor Pritzker. Albert talks about what it’s like to suddenly be in the spotlight and what it takes to effectively sign for the coronavirus press conferences.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular