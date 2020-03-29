Michael Albert, the man behind the hands

Do homemade masks work? Will there be a second wave of the virus after this? How does this pandemic compare to others? Doctor Kevin most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. (16:45)

If you've watched Governor Pritzker's COVID-19 press conferences then you'll know that Michael Albert has instantly become a recognizable face. Albert is the sign language interpreter you see to the right of Governor Pritzker. Albert talks about what it's like to suddenly be in the spotlight and what it takes to effectively sign for the coronavirus press conferences. (49:28)