Matt Bubala in for Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 20th, 2020

Matt Bubala is in for Dean Richards this Sunday morning.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Matt to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including vaccine updates, COVID-19 mutations, and if we have seen the second wave of the virus. Plus, Dr. Most answers listener calls and texts. (16:27)

Paul Nolte, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Partners, discusses saving for retirement. Should you be saving for retirement during a pandemic? Listen below to hear what Nolte suggests. (39:20)

Matt and Joe Brand talk about the busy Chicago sports day and preview both the White Sox and Bears. (52:55)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last week at the age of 87. Matt looks back on Ginsburg’s life, reads just a few of her famous words, and reviews her biggest accomplishments. (1:10:11)

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ turned 55 and ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ turned 50 this past week. Matt takes a look back at both of the comedy TV hits and their timeless writing. (1:18:45)