Johnson Space Center, former astronaut and Adler Planetarium all weigh in on the SpaceX mission

This photo provided by NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, joining the the crew at the International Space Station, after the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked Sunday, May 31, 2020. The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It’s the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab.(NASA via AP)

The SpaceX Dragon docked to the International Space Station this morning after a 19 hour flight in orbit. Throughout the morning Dean talked with various guests to discuss the historic launch and docking. The space guests included former astronaut Mike Massimino, Chief of Newsroom at the Johnson Space Center, Kelly Humphries, and Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium, Michelle Nichols. Listen to all of our space themed segments below in honor of SpaceX and NASA’s historic mission.

Kelly Humphries, Chief of Newsroom at the Johnson Space Center

Former astronaut Mike Massimino

Michelle Nichols, Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium

