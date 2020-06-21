John Williams eases you into the week with the new standard for Sunday evenings

Listen Now
Dean Richards talks with John Williams about his new show, ‘Sunday Standards with John Williams.’ The show debuts tonight from 9pm-11pm and brings classic standards straight from the Great American Songbook to the WGN Radio airwaves. The show will feature a wide range of musical artists including Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., Barry Manilow and Amy Winehouse. Williams says that he grew up listening to songs straight from the songbook and that he is happy to bring the tunes together all in one show.

