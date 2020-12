This week's show starts out by remembering the WGN-TV classics like Bozo, Gar and Ray, Suzy Snowflake, and Hardrock, Coco and Joe. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Montgomery, Alabama.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning every week at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week Dr. Most talks about the repercussions we might see as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings, and breaks down the different statistics that are provided when reporting COVID-19 numbers.