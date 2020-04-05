Is the worst yet to come? Dean Richards talks with Dr. Michael Roizen

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest on COVID-19 and takes calls from listeners to answer their questions. Dr. Roizen also touches on what vitamins are doing to keep your immune system as strong as possible. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food. (16:15)

'This Week in Theater' features Jim Corti, Artistic Director at the Paramount Theatre and Robert Fall, Artistic Director at the Goodman Theatre. Both directors talk about what their respected theaters are doing in light of COVID-19 and how they are maintaining as much normalcy as possible. Corti and Fall also touch on calendar changes and reschedules for both of the theaters. (57:18)