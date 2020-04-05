Listen Now
Is the worst yet to come? Dean Richards talks with Dr. Michael Roizen

In this photo taken on Wednesday April 1, 2020, an aid worker from the Spanish NGO Open Arms touches coronavirus detection test kits at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. The initiative is part of a clinical trial led by doctors Oriol Mitja and Bonaventura Clotet, from the Lluita Foundation against AIDS and the Germans Trias Hospital, focused on cutting down virus transmission. Spain has seen Thursday a new record in virus-related fatalities that came as the country is seeing the growth of contagion waning, health ministry data showed placing Spain neck to neck with Italy, the country that saw the worst outbreak in Europe. The COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest on COVID-19 and takes calls from listeners to answer their questions. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

