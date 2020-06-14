Live Now
Illinoisans have a new appreciation for Illinois State Parks

In this April, 8, 2013 photo, Lucy Childers, 6, plays on the rock formations at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Ill. Southern Illinoisans have hopes and fears surrounding the high-volume oil and gas drilling that may be starting in the Shawnee National Forest. Many people are beginning to brace for change as state lawmakers consider regulations that would allow energy companies to begin drilling deep in the southern Illinois bedrock for oil and natural gas, using a process known as high-volume hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, that has transformed the landscape in places like North Dakota and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Colleen Callahan is the Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and talks to Dean Richards about the reopening of Illinois State Parks. Director Callahan talks about the “new appreciation” for Illinois State Parks that has grown out of the pandemic. Callahan says that Illinois residents have done a great job of abiding by the rules put into place by the state. Director Callahan also outlines what you will encounter while you’re visiting a park and how it might differ from your regular state park experience.

