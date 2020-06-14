Illinoisans have a new appreciation for Illinois State Parks

Colleen Callahan is the Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and talks to Dean Richards about the reopening of Illinois State Parks. Director Callahan talks about the “new appreciation” for Illinois State Parks that has grown out of the pandemic. Callahan says that Illinois residents have done a great job of abiding by the rules put into place by the state. Director Callahan also outlines what you will encounter while you’re visiting a park and how it might differ from your regular state park experience.
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime