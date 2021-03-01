Here’s everything you need to celebrate Chicago Restaurant Week

Patrons enjoy lunch indoors Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Gibsons Italia restaurant in Chicago. Several states are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of improved infection and hospitalization numbers but are moving cautiously. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Restaurants are starting to make a comeback just in time for Chicago Restaurant Week. Dean Richards talks with various guests from around Chicago who are all gearing up for their restaurant weeks.

Jordan Engerman from ChooseChicago talks about the details of this year’s restaurant week and how you can participate from March 19th-April 4th. Visit choosechicago.com/chicagorestaurantweek to view participating restaurants. Engerman says he hopes restaurant week gives a boost to restaurants and turn customers on to new food.

Barbara Koutsogeorgas, Co-Owner of Greek Islands, talks about their tremendous success, menu, and of course Greek Town Restaurant Week.

Joelle Scillia, Director of Marketing for Anderson Chamber of Commerce, discusses Andersonville’s Restaurant Week.