‘Hamilton’ star Miguel Cervantes raises money for Rush University Medical Center

Actor Miguel Cervantes throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

You know Miguel Cervantes as the lead in Hamilton on the Chicago and New York Broadway scenes. Cervantes joins Dean Richards to talk about what he’s been doing to stay busy during the pandemic.

Plus, Cervantes talks about a few of the changes that he and his wife Kelly are helping to bring to Rush University Medical Center, including “The Adelaide Cervantes Pediatric Intensive Care Family Lounge.” Cervantes’ daughter, Adelaide, died just before her 4th birthday last year after a battle with epilepsy. You can donate to the help fund the lounge at Rush’s Personal Giving Page.