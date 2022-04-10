Dean Richards shares an interview he had with Actor Sean Hayes at the Goodman Theatre where they talk about Sean starring in Good Night, Oscar now playing at the Goodman. Later on Sean shows off his piano playing skills.
‘Good Night, Oscar’ Sean Hayes joins Dean Richards!
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
