From high school choirs to theaters, the arts go virtual

Caitlyn Walsh is the choir director at Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows, IL. Her choir, which includes senior Grace Anderson, was all set to perform West Side Story before the COVID-19 pandemic. To make sure they could still spread their voices, Walsh and Anderson set up a virtual choir with 28 members of the RMHS choir. Listen to their conversation with Dean and watch their virtual choir on their Twitter page.

Tonight, Frank Ferrante brings you “An Evening with Groucho” live from his living room in California. Ferrante talks with Dean about the struggles of theaters at the moment, but reveals what he has been doing to remain positive during the pandemic. You can watch the “An Evening with Groucho” live stream on the An Evening with Groucho Facebook page tonight at 8PM CT.

