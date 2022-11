Dean Richards is broadcasting live from Tree Time Christmas Creations and he’s joined by Award-winning actor, Frank Ferrante. The two talk about Cabaret ZaZou, a variety extravaganza and four course meal at the Cambria Hotel. And Groucho is back for one night only for Tuesday, November 22nd. Dean asks Frank about maintaining energy during the shows and Frank plays a trivia game with the live audience.

