Ten meals for ten days of quarantine

David Tamarkin, an editor at Epicurious, talks with Dean Richards about Epicurious’ 10-day meal plan, “Cooking Through It.” The meal plan gives you ten days of easy recipes and meals that you can make during the pandemic, including variations you can use if your grocery store doesn’t have the required ingredients. Visit their website to view all 10 days and to cook along with the editors at Epicurious.

