Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Ten meals for ten days of quarantine

FoodTime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Jan. 2, 2017 photo shows a sheet-pan supper of salmon and asparagus in Coronado, Calif., a recipe by Melissa d’Arabian. (Melissa d’Arabian via AP)

David Tamarkin, an editor at Epicurious, talks with Dean Richards about Epicurious’ 10-day meal plan, “Cooking Through It.” The meal plan gives you ten days of easy recipes and meals that you can make during the pandemic, including variations you can use if your grocery store doesn’t have the required ingredients. Visit their website to view all 10 days and to cook along with the editors at Epicurious.

Share this story

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular