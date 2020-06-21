Cook your favorite fair foods from your own kitchen

Fair-goers stroll past an assortment of fast food kiosks on the opening day of the Missouri State Fair Thursday, Aug. 12, 1999, in Sedalia, Mo. Fun fair food such as funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and corn dogs can be found at booths scattered throughout the grounds but there are also several sites serving sit-down meals. The state fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 22, 1999.(AP Photo/Kelley McCall)

The Food Time segment this week features chef and author George Geary to talk about his cookbook ‘Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs.’ In the book, Chef Geary teaches you how to cook up common fair foods from the comfort of your own home. Geary says he started working on the book well before the closing of all of the county and state fairs but that the timing is perfect. Geary also highlights a few of the recipes, both fried and un-fried.