Cook your favorite fair foods from your own kitchen

The Food Time segment this week features chef and author George Geary to talk about his cookbook ‘Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs.’ In the book, Chef Geary teaches you how to cook up common fair foods from the comfort of your own home. Geary says he started working on the book well before the closing of all of the county and state fairs but that the timing is perfect. Geary also highlights a few of the recipes, both fried and un-fried.
