Food Time: the Sunday morning crew shares their favorite recipes

This week’s Food Time segment is a special one! The Sunday morning team members each share one of their favorite recipes. Dave Schwan covers seafood, Andy Masur tackles a gooey casserole, Elton Jim shares a scrumptious dessert, and Dean and Producer Ryan highlight their Crock Pot favorites. Check out all of the recipes, below.

Dave Schwan: Sauteed Perch a la Schwanie

Ingredients:

Olive oil or butter/butter substitute

10 to 15 fingerling potatoes, or as many as needed.

Two to four garlic cloves or shallots.

One-half to three quarter pounds of perch fillets

Preparation:

Cut fingerling potatoes in half (or more if needed). Tri-colored potatoes are preferable for flavor and presentation.

Chop up the garlic cloves or shallots.

Pour olive oil into a full-size skillet, covering the bottom. You can also use butter or a butter substitute.

Add the potatoes, garlic and/or shallots and heat for roughly 10 minutes on medium-high heat. Cover when not stirring them. When done, place in a pre-heated oven (between 200 to 300 degrees) to keep warm. Do not drain the residual liquid from the olive oil or butter.

Place the perch fillets in the skillet, turning them frequently, until they are browned, eight to 10 minutes, tops.

Season to taste and serve the entrée with warm bread.

For a side veggie, steam broccoli and/or baby carrots for 10 to 12 minutes.

Side Salad Suggestion:

Basil and Tomato Salad.

Use fresh, uncut basil leaves, mix with cherry or grape tomatoes and a light oil and vinegar or vinaigrette dressing.

Andy Masur: MAMA MASUR’S HAMBURGER CASSEROLE

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb GROUND BEEF

2 tsp SALT

1/2 tsp GARLIC POWDER

1 TSP INSTANT MINCED ONION

1 can PASTA SAUCE

1 can of CORN NIBLETS

1 can of SLICED BLACK OLIVES

4 oz SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE

4 oz SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Thin Spaghetti/Pasta of choice

Preparation:

Brown the ground beef in a skillet lined with cooking spray. Drain ground beef when browned. Add Pasta Sauce and stir over medium heat. Add both Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses and once again stir. Add salt, garlic powder, corn, olives and onions and stir ingredients. Cook covered for 15-20 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally. Uncover and cook for another 5-10 minutes. Cook pasta separately. Serve casserole over pasta and ENJOY!!

Elton Jim: “Elton Jami’s” Scrumptious Raspberry Squares

Ingredients:

Makes 25 squares

Lining the pan with foil makes removal of the squares for cutting very easy. Just lift out the entire block and place it on a cutting board to cut.

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups oats

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup finely chopped pecans

12 tablespoons (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 12 pieces and softened but still cool

1 cup raspberry preserves

Preparation:

1. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat to 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch-square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Fold two 16-inch pieces of foil lengthwise to measure 8 inches wide. Fit one sheet in bottom of greased pan, pushing it into corners and up sides of pan (overhang will help in removal of baked squares). Fit second sheet in pan in same manner, perpendicular to first sheet. Spray foil with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In bowl of standing mixer, mix flour, oats, sugars, baking soda, salt, and nuts at low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. With mixer running at low speed, add butter pieces; continue to beat until mixture is well-blended and resembles wet sand, about 2 minutes.

3. Transfer 2/3 of the mixture to prepared pan and use hands to press crumbs evenly into bottom. Bake until starting to brown, about 20 minutes.

4. Using rubber spatula, spread preserves evenly over hot bottom crust; sprinkle remaining oat/nut mixture evenly over preserves. (I press down on this a bit). Bake until preserves bubble around edges and top is golden brown, about 30 minutes, rotating pan from front to back halfway through baking time.

5. Cool on wire rack to room temperature, about 1 ½ hours, then remove from pan using foil handles. Cut into 1 1/14 to 1 ½ inch squares and serve.

ENJOY!

Ryan Pollock: Mama Deanne’s Italian Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 to 6 thick, lean pork chops

1 tbsp oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 8oz cans of tomato sauce

¼ cup dry sherry

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp parsley flakes

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp basil

½ tsp black pepper

2 medium green peppers, cut into thin rings

Preparation:

Trim excess fat from pork chops. In a medium skillet, heat oil and brown chops on both sides. Drain pork chops on paper towels. Put onion and garlic on the bottom of Crock Pot. Arrange pork chops on top of vegetables.

In a bowl, combine tomato sauce, sherry, lemon juice, salt and spices. Pour over chops. Cover; cook on Low for 7 to 9 hours (High 4 to 5 hours). Before serving, turn to High and place green pepper rings on top of pork chops. Cover; cook 30 minutes.

Dean Richards: French Onion Crock Pot Beef Stew

Ingredients:

2 pounds chuck meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

1/4 cup flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup red wine

1 cup beef stock

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed into 1 inch pieces

2 stalks celery, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

4 onions, sliced thin (or Lipton’s Onion soup mix)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 15 oz can unsalted diced tomatoes

Garnish:

1 large can crispy fried onion or…

one loaf French bread

shredded gruyere cheese

Preparation:

Place the cubed meat and flour and in Ziploc bag, seal and shake until the pieces are fully coated with flour.

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat and sear the pieces of meat for 4 minutes until all sides are nicely brown.

Remove the meat from the pan and place in the crock pot.

Saute onion in olive oil until soft, brown and caramelized.

Add the red wine and stock to the sauté pan and bring to a boil for one minute, scraping off the bits of meat that have caramelized in the pan with a wooden spoon.

Add the reduced liquid to the crock pot along with the remaining ingredients and combine.

Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Serve in bowls, sprinkle the crispy fried onions on top for garnish

or…

Slice French bread in half, sprinkle with olive oil and shredded gruyere cheese. Place under a broiler until melted and slightly browned. Cut bread in pieces, serve on top of each bowl of stew.