Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Explore the Fulton-Randolph Market District with the Chicago Architecture Center

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Chicago skyline is seen during sunset on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Lynn Osmond is the President of the Chicago Architecture Center and joins the show this week to talk about the Fulton-Randolph Market District. Osmond talks about the early days of the neighborhood and its transformation from “gritty to gourmet”. Osmond also talks about a few of the stops you’ll encounter on the Fulton-Randolph Market District walking tour that the CAC offers. View all of the walking and cruise tours that the CAC has to offer at architecture.org.

Share this story

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular