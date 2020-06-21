Explore the Fulton-Randolph Market District with the Chicago Architecture Center

Lynn Osmond is the President of the Chicago Architecture Center and joins the show this week to talk about the Fulton-Randolph Market District. Osmond talks about the early days of the neighborhood and its transformation from “gritty to gourmet”. Osmond also talks about a few of the stops you’ll encounter on the Fulton-Randolph Market District walking tour that the CAC offers. View all of the walking and cruise tours that the CAC has to offer at architecture.org.
