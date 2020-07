On the morning of the first spring training game between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, Dean Richards takes a look back at classic home run calls and suggests a few new calls for Andy Masur. Plus, Andy talks about the logistics of the 2020 baseball season from a broadcaster's standpoint.

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID numbers, answer listener questions, and discuss how you should sleep to help your body to fight coronavirus. Read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how you can improve your health and life through food. (19:15)