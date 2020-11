Dean Richards and the Sunday Morning crew open up the show by remembering Sean Connery who died on Saturday at 90 years old. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most talks about the difference between restaurants and essential services. He says restaurants could be safer than stores and breaks down the specifics. Plus, Dr. Most answers questions about family gatherings at Thanksgiving. (20:34)