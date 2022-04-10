Dean Richards was joined in studio by Ethan Slater to talk about his career and his current role playing Max Weinbaum, in Good Night, Oscar now playing at the Goodman Theatre.
Ethan Slater shares about his experience acting in ‘Good Night, Oscar’
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Ethan Slater attends the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press junket on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime