Elton Jim Turano | January 30th, 2022 | No switching Sunday

Elton Jim Turano fills in on the Sunday morning show with an exciting lineup and conversation. Turano kicks the show off with a roundtable chat with the crew. Dean might be out but there are still forecasts that need to be flung. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Masardis, Maine where it is cloudy and cold…extremely cold. Andy Masur takes a deep dive into today’s NFL playoff matchups and gives his Super Bowl predications.

Turano’s take on “This Week in Theater” features Henry Bender, Director of the Beverly Theater Guild’s “The Sing.” Bender talks about the classic film, digs into the script and talks about the differences between the play and film. Chicago icon Bill “BJ” Jackson died last week at 86. Cartoonist Jim Engel joins the show to talk about Jackson’s legacy and impact he had on Chicagoland.

John Mahon, Elton John’s percussionist and backup singer, joins the show to give an update as he tours with Elton John. Elton John will be in Chicago on February 4 and 5 at the United Center.