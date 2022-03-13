Elton Jim Turano fills in on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 13th

Elton Jim Turano fills in for Dean Richards for this week’s show. Elton Jim starts off the show by checking in with Dean who is reporting live from the South Side Irish Parade and Dean provides updates throughout the show. Then Dave Schwan delivers his weekly Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Elton Jim and Dr. Most reflect on the 2 year anniversary of COVID and Dr. Most shares the latest news with COVID.

Later on, Andy Masur shares the state of Major League Baseball for 2022 and beyond. Andy also breaks down new rule changes and how it will affect the game going forward.

Nancy Gianni, Founder of GiGi’s Playhouse, joins Elton Jim to share the story about how GiGi’s was founded. Later on, Nancy talks about the work they are doing to help kids with Down Syndrome and how they are working to change the way the world views Down Syndrome.

Veteran Journalist Charlie Meyerson, founder and editor of Chicago Public Square news website, joins Elton Jim to talk about the site and shares tips on how to find reliable news sources.