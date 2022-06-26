Elton Jim Turano takes over for Dean from 11am to 1pm! Elton Jim starts things off by talking with Dave and Andy about how to get over a raspy voice and a sore thorat.

Then Jim is joined by “Pop Culture Club” contributor Mick Kahler to review the new Elvis movie and talk about Elvis’ popularity today.

Next Elton Jim is joined by Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune’s Chief Political Reporter, to preview everything in upcoming primary this week and how Roe v. Wade ruling could affect the way people vote.