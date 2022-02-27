Dr. Robert Murphy on the lifting of mask mandates

A traveler walks into Terminal 3 as a sign stating face coverings are required is displayed at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, July 2, 2021. The World Health Organization is encouraging even the vaccinated to keep masks on, particularly indoors, as the delta variant of COVID-19 ricochets around the world. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dr. Robert Murphy, professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean Richards to talk about the lifting of mask mandates on Monday. Dr. Murphy says he’s comfortable with where the COVID numbers are and that masks should only be worn in places where allowing extra space isn’t possible.

