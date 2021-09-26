Dr. Robert Murphy on getting your flu and booster shots at the same time

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean Richards on this Sunday morning’s 9:30 COVID-19 segment. Dr. Murphy addresses the decline in COVID cases and attributes it to the increase in vaccination numbers. Dean asks where we currently stand on booster shots and who is eligible to receive them. Dr. Murphy wraps up his visits by answering calls and texts from listeners.
