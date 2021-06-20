Dr. Robert Murphy discusses the contagious Delta variant

Dr. Murphy is a Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Murphy talks about the new COVID-19 Delta variant and why public officials are concerned with how contagious it is. Plus, Dean takes calls and texts from listeners with COVID-19 questions for Dr. Murphy.
Popular
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime