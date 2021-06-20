Dr. Robert Murphy discusses the contagious Delta variant

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colleagues assist school bus crew assigned to bring COVID-19 patients to a referral hospital to put on their protective suits, at a community health center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Indonesia saw new spikes in confirmed COVID-19 cases recently, an increase blamed on travel during last month’s Eid al-Fitr holiday as well as the arrival of new virus variants, such as the the Delta version first found in India. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Dr. Murphy is a Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Murphy talks about the new COVID-19 Delta variant and why public officials are concerned with how contagious it is. Plus, Dean takes calls and texts from listeners with COVID-19 questions for Dr. Murphy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Entertainment Report

More Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

Popular

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories