Dean Richards and the Sunday morning crew open up the show remembering disco on the 41st anniversary of Disco Demolition.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the search for a vaccine, if you should get it when it's found, and why different strains of the virus have varying degrees of severity. (19:09)