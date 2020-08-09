Dr. Michael Roizen talks lakefront crowds, and worst case virus scenarios

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID numbers, answer listener questions, and discuss the gathering of crowds in Chicago and Sturgis. Dr. Roizen says we are seeing a surge in COVID cases, even during the summer, because we stopped our strict social distancing and healthy hygiene practices. Read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how you can improve your health and life through food.
