Dr. Michael Roizen talks lakefront crowds, and worst case virus scenarios

The Sunday Morning Crew opens the show by talking about Tony Bennett memories and famous Roy Leonard interviews. Plus, they discuss baseball and the probability that the season will continue. Then, Dave Schwan presents a Far Flung Forecast that takes you to Independence, Missouri.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, and he joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including why baseball is the "canary in a coal mine" when it comes to professional sports. Dr. Most also answers listener questions and discusses. (19:44)