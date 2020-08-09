Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Michael Roizen talks lakefront crowds, and worst case virus scenarios

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Where thousands would usually gather or pass by, a food and beverage pavilion sits unoccupied at the Oak Street beach in Chicago Monday, May 25, 2020, as the lakefront continues to be closed as some COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID numbers, answer listener questions, and discuss the gathering of crowds in Chicago and Sturgis. Dr. Roizen says we are seeing a surge in COVID cases, even during the summer, because we stopped our strict social distancing and healthy hygiene practices. Read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how you can improve your health and life through food.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular