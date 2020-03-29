Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Michael Roizen answers your COVID-19 questions

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photograph taken from behind a window, doctors work on a Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit of San Matteo Hospital, in Pavia, northern Italy, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The San Matteo hospital is where Patient 1, a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia, was kept since he tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest on COVID-19 and takes calls from listeners to answer their questions. Dr. Roizen also touches on what vitamins are doing to keep your immune system as strong as possible. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular