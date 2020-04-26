Live Now
Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Kevin Most with the latest on COVID-19

Jody Barrowman works on making protective masks in Warren, Mich., Thursday, April 23, 2020. General Motors has about 400 workers at the now-closed transmission plant in suburban Detroit. All over the country, blue-collar and salaried workers have raised their hands to make medical equipment as companies repurpose factories to answer calls for help from beleaguered nurses, doctors and paramedics who are treating patients with the highly contagious new coronavirus COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Are things getting better? Should you go to the hospital for non-coronavirus needs? Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news.

