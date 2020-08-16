Dr. Kevin Most: what you should keep in mind when you get the flu shot

Dean and the Sunday morning crew open up the show remembering Wrigley Field’s first night game on August 8, 1988. Plus, Richard Nixon’s resignation on August 8, 1974. Plus, Dave “Team Hochberg” Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Omaha, Nebraska, birthplace of Leslie Lynch King Jr. in 1913. King Jr. would later change his name and eventually become President of the United States.

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID numbers, answer listener questions, and discuss the gathering of crowds in Chicago and Sturgis. Dr. Roizen says we are seeing a surge in COVID cases, even during the summer, because we stopped our strict social distancing and healthy hygiene practices. Read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how you can improve your health and life through food.