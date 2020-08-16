Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most: what you should keep in mind when you get the flu shot

Ana Farfan reacts to getting an influenza vaccine shot at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. According to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department, who offered the free flu vaccinations, Dallas County reported its 11th-flu related death of the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday. This flu season started early and all but two states reported widespread outbreaks by the week ended Jan. 11, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, and he joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including college students returning to school. Dr. Most says it’s important for the younger generations to take the precautions and safety measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the upcoming flu season and whether or not you should get a flu shot.

