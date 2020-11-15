Dr. Kevin Most: “We’re not as diligent as we were before”

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers and news. Dr. Most says we may have lost a week or two of progress during the election. He says we’ve become a little relaxed in restaurants and grocery stores. Dr. Most also takes listener questions about Thanksgiving gatherings and vaccine updates.
