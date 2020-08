The Sunday Morning crew opens the show up by welcoming Jim Turano back to the studio for the first time since March. Plus, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Bethel, New York, the site of a historic music festival.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, and he joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including the return to school for college students. Dr. Most says it's important for the younger generation to take the precautions and safety measures to help slow the spread if coronavirus. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the upcoming flu season and whether or not your should get a flu shot. (18:51)