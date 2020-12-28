Dr. Kevin Most on the Responses to the First Round of Vaccinations

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the 2 million people that already have been vaccinated, the 2nd round of vaccinations arriving in about 10 days, and his concerns for the potential of another COVID spike following Christmas.
