Dr. Kevin Most on the Responses to the First Round of Vaccinations

Dean starts the show by revealing his preferred way to season and fill his omelettes. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Concord, California.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the 2 million people that already have been vaccinated, the 2nd round of vaccinations arriving in about 10 days, and his concerns for the potential of another COVID spike following Christmas.