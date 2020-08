Dean starts the show by paying tribute to the actor who played Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and the Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died on Friday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including reinfections, vaccine updates, and waste system testing on college campuses. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the importance of colonoscopies after the news of Chadwick Boseman's death. (14:49)