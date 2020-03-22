Listen Now
Doctor Michael Roizen: How to build your immunity

Dr. Michael F. Roizen answers questions during an interview at his office at the Cleveland Clinic Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2006 in Cleveland. Roizen, 60, but, by the standards of his RealAge test, he’s the equivalent of a 42-year-old, perhaps a few months younger. Even better, Roizen’s relentless healthy eating and exercise mean he’s increasing the calendar/RealAge gap. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to reveal what you should be doing to build your immunity to help fight COVID-19 and other viruses. Dr. Roizen also highlights Persona, the nutritional help website that helps you to assess your nutritional intake. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food.

