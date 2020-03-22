Doctor Michael Roizen: How to build your immunity

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to reveal what you should be doing to build your immunity to help fight COVID-19 and other viruses. Dr. Roizen also highlights Persona, the nutritional help website that helps you to assess your nutritional intake. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food. (6:30)

Caitlyn Walsh is the choir director at Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows, IL. Her choir, which includes senior Grace Anderson, was all set to perform West Side Story before the COVID-19 pandemic. To make sure they could still spread their voices, Walsh and Anderson set up a virtual choir with 28 members of the RMHS choir. Listen to their conversation with Dean and watch their virtual choir on their Twitter page. (56:29)