(KXAN) — Misinformation alert: A video that's currently circulating social media claims the spike proteins contained in COVID-19 vaccines kill or damage your body's cells — but medical experts say there's no evidence to support the statement.

That video from a Canadian talk radio show purports to reveal that spike proteins in the vaccines break down cells, allowing the proteins bind and infect the vaccinated. Some such claims are even made by Dr. Robert Malone, the self-proclaimed "inventor of mRNA technology" (more on that later).