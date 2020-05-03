Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Dennis DeYoung spreads more joy from his home

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dennis DeYoung, best known for being a founding member of the rock band Styx as lead vocalist performs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casinos’ Hard Rock Live on Monday , Aug. 20, 2012 in Hollywood, Fla. (Photo Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Images)

Styx singer Dennis DeYoung joins the show via phone to talk about his time during quarantine and what he’s been doing to stay busy. DeYoung has been releasing at home recordings of him playing songs like “Show Me the Way” and “The Best of Times”. DeYoung talks about how surprised he was by the reaction he received . DeYoung also talks about his success and how he hopes to use it for good.

Share this story

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular