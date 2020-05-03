Dennis DeYoung spreads more joy from his home

Styx singer Dennis DeYoung joins the show via phone to talk about his time during quarantine and what he’s been doing to stay busy. DeYoung has been releasing at home recordings of him playing songs like “Show Me the Way” and “The Best of Times”. DeYoung talks about how surprised he was by the reaction he received . DeYoung also talks about his success and how he hopes to use it for good.
