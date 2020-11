Ron Howard arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards spoke with Ron Howard about his new film, Hillbilly Elegy. Howard spoke to the film’s universal story and theme that every family will be able to relate to. AND, of course, Dean asks Howard about his time on ‘Happy Days’ and ‘The Andy Griffith Show.’

Actresses Amy Adams and Glenn Close talked about Howard’s ability to help them reach their best performances and the supportive environment that follows the veteran director.