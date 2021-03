Dean and the crew start off the show by talking about the Golden Globes, Italy, and old memories. Then, right on cue, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most talks about the efficacy rates of different vaccine manufacturers: Moderna (94.1%), Pfizer (95%), and Johnson & Johnson (66%). Should you get a vaccine with a lower efficacy rate or wait until one with a higher rate is available? That question and more answered in our weekly visit with Dr. Most.