Dean Richards with Lyric Opera, General Director, president & CEO, Anthony Freud

As you may have heard, Lyric is staging a radically reimagined and shortened version of the finale of Wagner’s Ring cycle at the end of April/beginning of May in the Millennium Park Lakeside Garage. It’s a drive-through experience in which audience members stay in their cars and move from scene to scene in groups of 9 vehicles, streaming the audio through their radios.

It’s 70 minutes long, and mixes highlights from Wagner’s Gotterdammerung (performed in English — no subtitles!!) with new texts by Chicago performance artist avery r. young that bring the story into the present.

Twilight: Gods is a co-production of Lyric Opera of Chicago and Michigan Opera Theatre, where it was performed last fall in a vertical garage next to the theater in Detroit (rave review in the NYTImes and elsewhere). The Chicago iteration will be similar generally and different in its details. The April issue of Chicago magazine has a good preview feature about the show.