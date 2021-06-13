Dean Richards’ weekly visit with Doctor Kevin Most

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and numbers. This week, Dr. Most talks about Anthony Rizzo’s decision to not get vaccinated and what kind of an impact that could have on the public. Plus, Dr. Most takes calls and texts from listeners with their vaccine questions.
