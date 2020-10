Stuck in a rut? Of all things, Dean and the Sunday Morning crew talk deer ruts to start the show off today. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from a National Park that celebrates a special anniversary.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including the White House outbreak, the treatment of President Trump, and vaccine updates. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners about the virus. (18:27)