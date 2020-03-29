Listen Now
Dean Richards talks with Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Miguel Cervantes joins the show to talk about his life during the coronavirus outbreak. Cervantes reflects on the atmosphere of Hamilton’s last show on Broadway before theater productions were put on hold. Cervantes also talks about ‘Around Broadway in 80 Days,’ the virtual platform he is participating in to help give student performers a platform in light of their canceled productions. You can check out Broadway in Chicago to keep up to date on all of the performances.

