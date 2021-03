Tonight is the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. Dean highlights a few of the artists up for "Record of The Year" and teases Elton Jim Turano about not liking any of the nominations. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most looks back at a few things we've endured and learned over the past year. Plus, he answers calls and texts from listeners about travel, the vaccine, and their concerns.