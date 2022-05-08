Jon Hansen filled in for Dean this week. Jon and the crew start off the show talking about the Kentucky Derby and their experiences at the race. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s far flung forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Jon, who filled in for Dean, for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most and Jon talk about the rise in cases in Washington after the White House Correspondents dinner this last week and serves as a reminder of how contagious COVID is. Dr. Most reminds you to still be careful when going to large public gatherings. Then Dr. Most and Jon talk about the importance of recognizing signs of a stroke so you can get people to help immediately. Later on, Dr. Most takes listener questions.

Jon and the crew talk about why people wear shorts in cold weather around Chicagoland. Then they talk about party phone lines, which draws in a bunch of listener phone calls and texts.

Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins Jon to talk about the latest news in entertainment. Blake starts things off by reviewing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which came out this week. Actor Ncuti Gatwa was named to be the new Dr. Who. Then Blake and Jon talk about their favorite TV Show/Movie Mom and listeners chime in. To hear more from Blake follow him on Twitter @blakestubbs.

To end the show Jon takes calls and texts from listeners who want to give a special shoutout to their mom for Mothers Day and Jon calls up his mom to wish her a Happy Mothers Day on air!