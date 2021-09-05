Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 5th, 2021 | Remembering 9/11

The crew starts off talking about their Sunday morning commutes to the station during “Bike The Drive.” Dave Schwan shares stories from the road trip with his 99-year-old dad to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan. Plus, Dave forecasts the Far Flung Forecast from St. Ignace, Michigan.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, gives a few tips on what parents and kids should keep in mind as they get back to school with masks. Dr. Most says the Delta variant is “really throwing a curve at us.” Plus, Dr. Kevin Most takes calls and texts from listeners.

Dean takes a stroll down memory lane as he replays a clip from his first show on September 8th, 1994. Dean was filling in for Roy Leonard who took the evening off.

Listeners call in to talk about where they were when the two planes hit the Twin Towers on 9/11. Dean plays back his conversation with Carol Marin. Marin shares her story of running toward the towers and being saved by a firefighter. Plus, listen to the iconic David Letterman monologue when late night TV returned for the first time after the attacks.

Food Time: This week’s segment is all about tomatoes. Check out Dean Cooks on WGN-TV for all of Dean’s tomato inspired recipes.