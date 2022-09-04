Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about talking about Bike the Drive. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dean and Dr. Most talk about biking safety tips in honor of Bike the Drive. Then Dr. Most tells you everything you need to know about the new vaccine being approved by the FDA and CDC and that it could be available as soon as Tuesday. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Pat Tomasulo, WGN-TV Morning Sports Anchor and Reporter, joins Dean to talk about his upcoming comedy show fundraiser ‘Laugh Your Face Off’ to help raise money to find a cure for Trigeminal Neuralgia. The show is on September 24th, for more information visit laughyourfaceoff.org.

Then Dean shares an interview he had with Actors Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown this week talking about their new movie “Honk for Jesus: Save our soul”.

Dustin Green, Grill Academy/Head Grill Master, Americas with Weber Grill, joins Dean to talk about all things grilling. The two talk about Labor Day and Tailgating season grilling ideas.

It’s Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre – and you could join him! Enter for your chance to win two tickets to see Dreamgirls on Sunday, Sept. 11, and meet Dean before the show. The sweepstakes end tomorrow, Monday, September 5th at 11:59pm CT. For more information click here.