Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Dean, Dave, and Andy start off this week by talking about Bike the Drive and newspaper jobs they had as kids.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about the passing of Jimmy Buffett from Merkel Cell Cancer. Then Dr. Most talks about how we need to be aware of COVID again as cases are starting to rise again. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Next, Dean remembers legendary Jimmy Buffett who passed away this week. Dean goes into the archives to share an interview he did with Jimmy Buffet back in 2017.

Lucia Spina, Actress in the Marriott’s production of “Gypsy”, joins Dean to