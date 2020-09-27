Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 27th, 2020 | A-list interviews, fall getaways, and more…

Dean begins the show by remembering his mom, Ann. Then, Dave Schwan delivers your weekly Far Flung Forecast from New Rochelle, New York.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including the reopening of states and the precautions that will be taken for Election Day. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners about the virus. (21:23)

WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek breaks down everything you need to know about Trump nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. (43:22)

Deb Clapp is the Executive Director of the Chicago League of Theatres and a frequent guest on ‘This Week in Theater.’ This week, Clapp talks about the various Chicago productions taking place both virtually and outside. (52:52)

2-for-1 A-list interviews today as Dean talks with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, and actor Henry Cavil. Sorkin discusses the making of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ which covers the 1969 trial of seven defendants who were charged with conspiracy against the United States of America at the 1968 DNC. Then, Cavil talks about his role as Sherlock Holmes in the new film ‘Enola Holmes. (1:26:23)

Denise Madden from The Texan BBQ in Algonquin joins this week’s Food Time show. Madden talks about what goes into their beanless Texas style chili, and a few of their other famous recipes. Then, Matt Moersch, CEO & Partner at Moersch Hospitality Group, talks about the perfect fall escape for Chicagoans in Southwest Michigan. (1:50:36)