Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 26th, 2021 | Silent disco

Dean and the crew talk about the “Meet Me on The Mile” festival happening on the Mag Mile Sunday afternoon. The festival features free entertainment and “Silent Disco.” Dave Schwan delivers a far flung forecast from Richmond, California.

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean on this Sunday morning’s 9:30 COVID-19 segment. Dr. Murphy addresses the decline in COVID cases and attributes it to the increase in vaccination numbers. Dean asks where we currently stand on booster shots and who is eligible to receive them. Dr. Murphy wraps up his visits by answering calls and texts from listeners.

The last race at Arlington Park is this weekend. The news brings up the age-old question, should the Bears move to Arlington Park? Andy tries to flip Dean’s vote to keep the Bears at Soldier Field. Dean remembers the time he almost died at Arlington Park.

This Week in Theater: Michael Riedel, Theater Critic at New York Post, helps to breakdown tonight’s Tony Awards and what you can expect when you watch. Then, legendary producer Garth Drabinsky talks about his new production ‘Paradise Square.’ The production, eight years in the making, will be in Chicago on pre-Broadway from November 2 – December 5.